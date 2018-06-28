Burke Wins Fifth All-Around Title, Mizzou Finishes Third

DENVER -- Senior Mary Burke won her fifth all-around title of the season at the Winterfest Invitational in Denver, Colorado on Saturday. Burke also tied for the bars title, while freshman Rachel Updike won the vault title.

Updike also tied for first on the floor exercise. Mizzou Gymnastics put up a 194.025 on to finish in third place; West Virginia took first at the meet with a 194.175 team total followed by Denver (194.100) in second place. Western Michigan finished fourth with a 193.825.

The Tigers started the meet on the bars, earning a team score of 48.700. Burke led the rotation, putting up a 9.875 on her routine. Allie Heizelman also contributed with a 9.775 followed by a 9.725 from Mackenzie McGill. Taylor Medrea scored 9.700 and Sandra Ostad posted a 9.625. After the first rotation, the Tigers sat in second place, following Denver who scored 48.825 on vault.

Beam was next up for Mizzou. Although the team counted a few falls, Missouri maintained a third place spot. Again, Burke led Mizzou on the event with her 9.800 score. Updike scored 9.675 and Medrea put up a 9.650 as well to contribute to the team total. Mizzou scored 47.625 on beam for a total second round score of 96.325. Western Michigan took the lead in the second rotation with a team tally of 97.250.

The Tigers came back on floor and maintained their third place position. Mizzou put up a 48.725 on the event for a running total of 145.050. Western Michigan still led the meet with a 145.975. West Virginia held the second place spot scoring 145.750. Denver was in fourth with a 144.925. Updike came out strong on floor for the Tigers with a 9.875 score, and Burke put up a 9.800. Howard had an excellent showing as well, putting up a 9.775. Katelyn Trevino scored 9.750 and Briana Conkle put up a 9.525 to contribute to the team total as well.

Mizzou finished the meet strong on the vault, putting up a 48.975 to clinch third place. Updike matched her career-high with a 9.950, and Burke put up a 9.850. Trevino recorded a 9.775 on the event, while Rebecca Johnson, Brittani Price and Howard all earned 9.700 scores.

Next up on the schedule, the Tigers head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on March 9.