Burn Ban May Get Votes

A proposition included in this year's election is challenging a 1991 ordinance placing major restrictions on burning inside the city limits.

The proposition to eliminate the ban is the only item Jefferson City residents will vote on. Many residents oppose the proposition, wanting to protect their land from possible fires.

Mike Lester says the burning also creates air pollution, a reason he left the big city environment. Some residents are pushing to legalize burning.

They see it as necessary, since some yard work cannot be disposed of easily.

"The big problem is the majority of what I've got are Oak trees. And the dead limbs that come down, tell me how you can stuff an eight foot Oak limb into a black bag," explained Jim Baker.

If the proposition passes, residents will be allowed to burn paper, cardboard and yard waste without prior notification.

Burning could occur year round. Paper burning would require suitable metal containers to prevent particles from blowing away.

The fire chief could no longer adjust burn periods, and the city could not prohibit burning during the aftermath of ice storms.

The 500 dollar penalty would be removed, and officials could not extinguish offensive fires due to odor or smoke emissions.