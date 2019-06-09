Burnett, Phillies stop Cardinals 5-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A.J. Burnett scattered seven hits for his first complete game of the year and the Philadelphia Phillies won their season-high fifth in a row, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Friday night.
The Phillies' winning streak has come on the road. They have won nine of 11 overall.
St. Louis has dropped three in a row after winning five straight.
Burnett (5-6) threw 111 pitches to earn his 24th complete game. He struck out three, walked one and hit two batters.
Burnett, who came into the season as a career .110 hitter, also contributed an RBI double and scored.
Jaime Garcia (3-1) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks. He lost his third start in a row to the Phillies.
More News
Grid
List
BRUNSWICK - As the city continues relief efforts after this spring's flooding , one restaurant owner is taking it upon... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK - Flooding affected nearly 100 homes over the past few weeks. Now officials are giving residents advice about how... More >>
in
NEW FRANKLIN - The New Franklin Police Department lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the city, Friday morning. Officials... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents are finding new ways to make the best of the flooding that has sent some of... More >>
in
FULTON - Some Westminster College students and professors are raising funds to build a new Veterans Memorial. The group,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball guard Akira Levy plans to transfer and leave the Tigers. KOMU 8 confirmed Friday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday marks a national holiday with a rich history and even richer flavors. National Doughnut Day was... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Ameren now says Monday is the soonest it could potentially release the floodgates at Bagnell Dam. ... More >>
in
Beginning July 1, MU’s cheerleading and Golden Girls teams will be merged into one program, the school announced Thursday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Susan Randolph is the co-lead for the Jefferson City chapter of Mom's Demand Action. But she hasn't... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An empty lot was transformed Friday into a place for relaxation or recreational activities. The Community Pop Up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested Randall Gene Shaw of Columbia on Thursday in connection to the Aug. 16, 2018 robbery at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Huntington's Disease Society of America hosted Columbia's Team Hope walk and run on Saturday. The walk is... More >>
in
HARTSBURG – As communities recover from the flooding, Hartsburg is one that is still trying to protect the town. ... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Water levels have started slowly receding, according to neighbors on Marina Road in Cole County. Friday,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri's largest state games competition will continue today through Sunday. The Show-Me State Games are a weekend-long... More >>
in
MOKANE - Some Mokane residents are calling the recent flooding the next "100 year flood." But, not all neighbors are... More >>
in
CLARKSBURG - A social media threat sent Moniteau County deputies fanning out in the woods near Clarksburg much of Thursday... More >>
in