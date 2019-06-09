Burnett, Phillies stop Cardinals 5-1

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A.J. Burnett scattered seven hits for his first complete game of the year and the Philadelphia Phillies won their season-high fifth in a row, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Friday night.

The Phillies' winning streak has come on the road. They have won nine of 11 overall.

St. Louis has dropped three in a row after winning five straight.

Burnett (5-6) threw 111 pitches to earn his 24th complete game. He struck out three, walked one and hit two batters.

Burnett, who came into the season as a career .110 hitter, also contributed an RBI double and scored.

Jaime Garcia (3-1) pitched into the sixth inning, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks. He lost his third start in a row to the Phillies.