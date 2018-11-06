Burning Questions About Burn Ban

"We have a representative government," said petition chairman Hal Hebert. "But, when you feel like you haven't been represented properly, that's when initiative petition, charter amendments and those types of things come into play. And that's what they're there for."

If the petition gets the required signatures, voters will decide whether to keep the ban. Some hope the petition will help restore outdoor burning rights. The ban lets residents burn only yard waste from November until March.

"I enjoy my right to burn and this is a right," said Don Sheppers, who signed the petition.

The petitioners will probably miss the deadline for the Nov. 7 ballot, but they are taking their time to get the required number of signatures.

"In a way, that's a blessing in disguise because it gives us more time and takes the pressure off," said Hebert.

He said the group has collected about 1,900 signatures, which is more than the required minimum. Unlike Jefferson City, Columbia and Fulton allow outdoor burning, if residents get a permit first.