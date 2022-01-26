COLUMBIA - Burrell's Stephens Lake Clinic celebrated the grand opening of a new federally qualified health center today. The clinic located on East Walnut St. hosted a ribbon cutting, an open house and tours of this new space.
Clarity Healthcare is designed to serve the primary needs of Burrell Behavioral Health clients and undeserved populations in the community. More than half of all Burrell's patients don't have a main care physician, which matches the national trends for people with behavioral health disorders.
President Matthew Gass says for those diagnosed with a serious mental illness, life expectancy is decreased due to untreated physical conditions.
"Individuals with a severe and persistent mental illness die 25 years younger than the population that doesn't have that same group of diagnoses."
Combining behavioral and primary healthcare into one location will help community health needs.
"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Preferred Family and Clarity Healthcare to integrate primary care services into the clinic," said Gass.
The new health center is able to serve individuals in need of the following: family medicine, infant/child care, internal medicine, elderly care, primary and preventive health, immunizations/vaccines, chronic disease management, and more.