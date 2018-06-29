Bus Bearing Anti-War Slogans Parked Outside Marine's Hearing

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys for an Iraq War veteran who wore his uniform during an anti-war protest say the case revolved around First Amendment rights. But Marine Corps officials holding a hearing in Kansas City today argued they were simply enforcing military codes. A Marine captain presenting the military's case says the issue has nothing to do with freedom of speech, that the Corps wants to change Kokesh's discharge status because of order violations. But Kokesh's lawyer disagreed, asking whether the hearing would have even been held "if he was advocating for the Bush administration." He said wearing a uniform was a not a violation of military rules. The military considered it a political event, at which personnel are not allowed to wear their uniforms without authorization.