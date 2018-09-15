Bus Driver Charged With Possession of Child Porn

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis-area bus driver is charged with ten counts of possessing child pornography. St. Charles Police say 22-year-old Brian Buehrle of St. Peters was arrested after they received information from the International Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police say Buehrle was in possession of hundreds of pictures and movies of juveniles who appear to be under the age of fourteen engaging in sexual acts. Buehrle is employed by Laidlaw Transportation. He is being held on a $300,000 cash only bond.