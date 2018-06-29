Bus Driver Faces Sodomy, Molestation Charges

MORGAN COUNTY - Detectives in Morgan County are investigating a school bus driver charged with sodomy and molestation.

Authorities received information from the Department of Family Services that a child under 12 years of age had been sexually abused by a school bus driver in the Stover area.

On Wednesday, the Morgan County Court charged Tommy Estes with statutory sodomy and child molestation. His bond is set at $100,000.

The Morgan County Sheriff said the offense is to have taken place between August 2011 on a Morgan County school bus.