Bus Overturns on Interstate 80 Exit Ramp

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a bus carrying about 60 people overturned on an Interstate 80 exit ramp in northern New Jersey. Three people have been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police say the commercial bus coming from Canada overturned about 7:45 Saturday morning in Wayne. Rescuers have removed some trapped passengers. Sgt. Adam Grossman says multiple people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear what caused the bus to flip over. Photos from the scene show the bus on its side at the bottom of the embankment that the ramp wraps around.

The left lane of interstate 80 has been closed, so expect delays.