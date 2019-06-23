Bus Ridership Increase Highest in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bus ridership is rising faster in St. Louis than anywhere else in the nation.

Metro Transit in St. Louis cites statistics from the American Public Transportation Association showing that St. Louis had a 15.6 percent increase in bus ridership for the first three months of 2012. Buses in St. Louis recorded 7.1 million passengers during the period, compared to 6.7 million in the first three months of 2011.

Dallas had the second-highest increase in bus passengers at 11.2 percent, followed by Arlington Heights, Ill., with 11.1 percent.

Metro Chief Operating Officer Ray Friem says ridership is up in part because the St. Louis economy is improving and people are riding buses to their jobs.