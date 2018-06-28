Bus Routes Changing

The plan would also shorten weekend hours. But the new plan would add some service, extending bus hours by two hours to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

"We did a survey of our riders at that time and they indicated that the theaters was one of the areas or destinations that they wanted to go to. But we found that the ridership just has not justified the expense for that route," Transit Supervisor Mark Grindstaff said.

Grindstaff says the changes won't cost or save taxpayer dollars. But it will use them more efficiently. To voice your suggestions Grindstaff says Columbia Transit takes into consideration every suggestion dropped in at Wabash Station. The planned changes will go to the city council in August.