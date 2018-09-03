Bus Routes Halt Service During Winter Break

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri bus routes will stop running during the University issued winter break.

Service will end Friday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. and will resume Tuesday, Jan. 22. Buses will run with limited service between Jan. 18-21

These bus routes include the Tiger Line shuttles and the black and gold routes.

The 107 FastCAT route will run on an abbreviated schedule during academic breaks. Visit RideFastCAT.com to view the academic break schedule.