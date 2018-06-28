Busch Headquarters Moves To FL

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Busch Entertainment Corporation is moving its corporate headquarters from St. Louis to Orlando, Florida. The company owns the Busch Gardens and Sea World parks, and four of its nine theme parks are in Central Florida. In addition to Busch Gardens and Sea World, Busch Entertainment owns Discovery Cove in Orlando and Adventure Island in Tampa. Busch Entertainment is division of Anheuser-Busch Companies. It also has properties in Texas, California, Virginia and Pennsylvania. The move is expected to be complete by July.