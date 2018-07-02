Busch Stadium installs metal detectors at every gate

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Busch Stadium has installed walk-through metal detectors at every entry gate in order to comply with Major League Baseball's new rule that all spectators be scanned before entering any of its 30 stadiums.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the baseball league issued the order after conferring with the Department of Homeland Security.

The new security system was met with mixed reactions by fans. Some said it is a disappointing, but necessary measure. Others said they were surprised the stadium did not have the detectors in place already.

Busch Stadium previously used hand-held wands to scan a random sample of people entering the stadium.