Busch Stadium to Host Hot Dog-Eating Contest

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Move over, baseball. Busch Stadium in St. Louis will host an event next month featuring America's real national pastime - eating.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a qualifying event for the Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at New York's Coney Island will take place May 17 at Busch Stadium, prior to a Cardinals game.

The hot dog-eating contest starts at noon, with the Cardinals hosting the Atlanta Braves at 1:15 p.m. The top male and female contenders will advance to the New York contest.