Busch Wins at Bristol, Again

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) -- Kyle Busch has earned his 10th career victory at Bristol Motor Speedway with a dominating run in the Nationwide Series race on Saturday.

Busch led 266 of the 300 laps for his third Nationwide win at Bristol. He's also won four times in the elite Sprint Cup Series, and three times in the Trucks Series. And, Busch has now won the last four events at the Tennessee track. He swept all three races at Bristol last August.

Kasey Kahne finished second and was followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Elliott Sadler and Joey Logano. Kevin Harvick was sixth, Carl Edwards seventh and Jason Leffler, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola rounded out the top 10.