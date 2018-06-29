Bush Avoids Opponents During Visit

Outside the center, at least 100 protestors showed up with hundreds of issues.

"I'm out here today because I want to not let Mr. Bush forget what he's done to this, to America," said Barbara Black.

But, the President didn't hear their chants, or dozens of protestors who watched Air Force One land at Columbia Regional Airport. Bush's motorcade used another exit to avoid them.

"In this instance, the officials were less forthcoming, unwilling to share what the President's motorcade route was, and unwilling to negotiate a location where we'd be visible to the motorcade," complained Mark Haim of Mid-Missouri Peace Works.

In Jefferson City, police let protestors within shouting distance of the President's limousine, although Bush was hundreds of yards away from them when he left.

"There should be 100,000 people out here today, protesting and letting him know he's done America some injustice," said Black.

Protestors disagreed with Bush about several of his policies, but most opposition was against the Iraq war.