Bush Declares Winter Disaster in Missouri

Copyright 2007 The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Bush has declared a major disaster for parts of Missouri hit by major ice and snow storms this month. The declaration clears the way for federal aid. Winter storms from Nov. 30-Dec. 2 dumped up to 18 inches of snow in some areas and coated parts of the state in thick ice. More than 300,000 electric customers lost power, many of them in the St. Louis area. When Gov. Blunt asked for the declaration, officials estimated local and state agencies had spent more than $8 million dollars for repairs and other recovery efforts. The declaration covers the counties of Boone, Cole, Greene, Iron, Reynolds, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis and Washington, plus the city of St. Louis.