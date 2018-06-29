Bush Releases New Bird Flu Plan

In a letter announcing an updated bird flu plan, President Bush says the U-S "will face this global threat" as a united front. But Bush also writes that individual citizens are "necessary to the success" of minimizing what could be massive social and economic disruptions. Wednesday's report predicts a severe outbreak could take up to 40% of the work force off the job for a few weeks at a time. The strategy also breaks down exactly which government agency is responsible for some 300 tasks to slow the spread of the virus and dispense stockpiles of medical supplies.