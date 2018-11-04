Bush's Visit Disrupts Jefferson City Traffic

Drivers in Jefferson City seemed to find nothing but detours and street closing signs. Some drivers were more than agitated and confused.

"We couldn't get out anywhere from our building on this side," said Sandy Sanford, who works near the Capitol.

And some residents near the Missouri River were stranded.

"There's a whole lot of other things I could be doing right now, you know?" said Artis Ervin. "But hey, it's the President, what can I say?"

One closed routes, except the President's motorcade, was the Missouri River bridge. That meant everyone else had to wait to get back on the road, including Sen. Kit Bond.

"Of course, because these days, with all the problems we have, you have to have adequate security," said Bond. "So, we know we''ll wait until the motorcade passes."

Minutes after the President's limo drove by, other drivers flooded Jefferson City streets, eager to get going. Streets reopened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.