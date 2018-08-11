Bush speaks to VFW supportive of war policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- President Bush brought VFW members to their feet cheering when he said U.S. troops are making progress in quelling violence in Iraq In a speech to the VFW convention in Kansas City yesterday, Bush said "We'll support our troops. We will support our commitment, and we will give them everything they need to succeed." The audience gave Bush a rousing welcome and frequently interrupted his speech with loud applause. Marine Corps veteran Richard Clutts of Larned, Kansas, said he agrees with Bush's message completely. Clutts said "People who think we can pull out and everything will be over have got their heads buried.