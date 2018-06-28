Bush Supporters Show Strength

One family gobbled up the chance. The Reaves family won't wait three hours for lunch, but waiting for the President is a different story.

A picnic helped them pass the time outside the Miller Performing Arts Center as the family waited for a glimpse of Bush.

"I think it's important to show our support," said Travis Reaves, "to show that we're behind them and care for what he's doing. I appreciate the leadership he brings to our country."

Reaves also said more Bush fans should have been there.

"I think there should have been more support here in Jefferson City, to show our support of what he's doing," said Reaves. "I think it's a big political town and there should be people interested in seeing him."

Bonnie Anderson favors the President, but she was silent when his motorcade drove by.

"I don't think we really have to have signs to let others know how we feel," she explained, "because it's very obvious in our faces, and our expressions. We don't need a sign. We are a sign."

People outside the arts center finally saw Bush on his way back to Columbia Regional Airport.

"I wanted to share this with our kids," added Reaves, "show that we were supporting him and give them the experience of seeing the President."