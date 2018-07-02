Business Bill Dead as Mo. Senate Ends Session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Legislation offering new tax incentives for Missouri businesses is officially dead because of a

decision by the Missouri Senate to end a special legislative session. The Senate on Tuesday permanently adjourned the session that began Sept. 6.

The House has not yet quit, but negotiations between the two chambers ended some time ago. And the House can no longer send the business incentive bill to the governor even if it wanted to, because the bill is in the physical custody of the Senate.

The legislation would have scaled back Missouri's existing tax credits. It also offered new incentives for international exports at the St. Louis airport, computer data centers, amateur sports events and other businesses. But lawmakers disagreed on whether to place expiration dates on two development tax credits.

Majority Floor Leader, Senator Tom Demsey, and President Pro Tem, Senator Robert Mayer, were the only two members present when the session adjourned. Dempsey said he is disappointed on the outcome of the session, but hopes to take what they learned and apply it to the goals of the next session.