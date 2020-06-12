Business is coming back to the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Businesses are seeing things pick back up at the lake.

“I actually think the lake is on fire right now," Shady Gators co-owner Jeremy Gorham said. "I think ever since Memorial Day weekend everyone is feeling a lot more comfortable coming down here. I definitely see an increase in business for sure."

Before Memorial Day weekend, Gorham said he saw the bulk of his customers during the weekend.

“Weekends are always busy at the lake, but now with everything happening, the increase during the week has been awesome for everyone down here."

Aladin Kudic said he has been coming to the lake for about 10 years now.

He says the lake has a different atmosphere this year.

“It’s not like it used to be," Kudic said. "I remember last year it was packed, you couldn’t move, and it was just a good time. Now, it’s kind of dying down."

He says he hopes that the lake gets back to normal soon.

Pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day weekend made national headlines with packed crowds — and little social distancing.

Gorham says he expects Fourth of July weekend to be even more crowded.

“Our houses for Fourth of July weekend have been sold out for two weeks and we’re still four weeks away," Gorham said. "It’s something that’s never happened for us."