Business Loop 70 and West Boulevard will close Sunday for 45 days

COLUMBIA - Traffic will be congested after this weekend, due to the closing of Business Loop 70 and West Boulevard for 45 days.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said Emery Sapp and Sons will start construction at 5 p.m Sunday.

The construction is for a new interchange that will replace the I-70 bridge over Business Loop. The company is also building a dual-lane roundabout on the south side of Business Loop 70.

The project director, Travis Koestner, said construction crews will have Business Loop shut down Sunday evening and there will be some single lane I-70 closures.

"We actually shift I-70 traffic to actually utilize the current ramps that are used for Business Loop right now," Koestner said.

Traffic will be detoured onto the Business Loop ramps, but drivers will be able to get to Creasy Springs Road from I-70 Drive on the north side.

Koestner said crews need people to stay out of the area because of safety reasons. Contractors will be working in between the ramps, with lots of trucks entering and leaving the highway.

"It wont be safe to go through any way shape or form because I-70 will be utilizing the ramps. In between the ramps, Emory Sapp and Sons will be doing a lot of work starting there, day and night, six days a week," Koestner said.

Pedestrians, including people who use the bus service, can call the Columbia para transit line. They will be open to anyone to use during the 45-day closure.

The transit will pick up in riders' neighborhoods and take them wherever they need to go.