Business Makes Money By Saving Energy

COLUMBIA - "If they [industrial facilities] save $100,000 per year, that is equivalent for them to generating one million dollars," said Dr. Bin Wu, Director of Missouri Industrial Assessment Center.

That's the kind of energy efficiency Dr. Wu talked about at a forum in Columbia Tuesday. The calculation was based on a medium-sized facility with a 10% profit margin.

Ninety business owners, managers and engineers from in and outside Missouri gathered for the Energize Missouri Industries Forum in Columbia.

The workshop featured innovations and tools to help Missouri industry save energy and money. The speech topics varied from regional situations and statistical studies to specific tools and methods.

Don Day with AC Component Specialists came for advice and was amazed at of some new technology.

"Probably the software that can calculate all that information, that I wasn't very aware of. You can go through all the information and quickly do an analysis of the entire factory," Day said.

Dr. Wu said it's a trend that more and more Missouri industrial facilities are aware of, but often overlook the opportunities.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Energy co-hosted the forum.