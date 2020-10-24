MCBAINE – Dan Johnson's business is the namesake of a Missouri treasure.
Johnson is the CEO of Burr Oak Brewery. When he heard the big tree caught fire, he drove out to see it immediately.
"At first I was optimistic because the tree looked like it was in fairly good shape," Johnson said. "The leaves were still on, but apparently, due to those lightning rods being taken out – due to the copper thieves – the tree was burning from the inside."
Johnson said he and his staff were moved to action after the initial heartbreak.
"We've talked about even pitching in money from big tree sales or something to reinstall that lightning rod system to keep this from happening again in the future, if this tree is able to recover," he said.
It's frustrating, Johnson said, that not everyone has the same amount of reverence for the tree.
"We're talking about a piece of history being destroyed by someone's greed," he said.