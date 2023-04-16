COLUMBIA - Through House Bill 1328, the Missouri House is trying to regulate the hemp industry, which unlike marijuana, is free from regulations imposed by Amendment 3, which regulates recreational marijuana.
HB 1328 would redefine THC-infused hemp products, such as delta-8, to marijuana. This means delta-8 products would be prohibited from being sold in boutiques, gas stations, and any other non-licensed dispensaries.
The bill would change the way hemp is defined in Missouri from the definition used in the 2018 farm bill, which made hemp federally legal. The bill's definition states products with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC are considered hemp products.
The federal farm bill allows for states to regulate their hemp industries, but hemp in Missouri is largely unregulated. Lawmakers argue this allows for psychoactive hemp products to be sold to minors. However, many hemp vendors across the state are subject to other regulations or they voluntarily choose to implement age restrictions.
"They've talked about putting age restrictions on delta-8, and I agree with that, I just don't think classifying it as marijuana is gonna be the best action going forward", said Chris Hammann, the New Haven Police chief and a lobbyist for Great State Strategies.
Hammann said police are already struggling with the new set of rules for handling marijuana, and adding another element to those laws could further complicate how the police are forced to handle drug crimes.
Kevin Halderman owns Hemp Hemp Hooray, a hemp boutique with stores in Columbia and the Lake of the Ozarks. He said HB 1328 will prevent the sale of delta-8 products entirely.
"[The federal government] gave each state the ability to regulate, and prohibition is not regulation," Halderman said.
Because marijuana regulations from the Department of Health and Senior Services only allow a limited number of licensed dispensaries to sell marijuana products, storefronts like Hemp Hemp Hooray would be forced to take their delta-8 and other THC-infused products off the shelves.
"If I lost our delta-8 THC or delta-10's or anything like that or any of these other hemp-derived cannabinoids that they're gonna label as marijuana," Halderman said. "I would be effectively put out of business overnight."
Halderman's business requires any customers purchasing delta-8 to be above the age of 21. "I don't think anybody in the hemp industry is against regulation," Halderman said, "What I do think we are against is a monopolistic control of our industry."