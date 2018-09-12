Business Relocation Tax Break on Hold in Mo. House

JEFERSON CITY (AP) - Legislation creating special tax breaks for businesses that relocate to Missouri has been put on hold in the state House.

The bill had received initial approval Wednesday and was scheduled for a second House vote Thursday that would send it to the Senate.

But the bill's sponsor, Rep. John McCaherty, said he delayed the vote after The Associated Press raised questions about whether the bill was written more broadly than McCaherty intended.

During debate, McCaherty said the bill would provide tax breaks to encourage businesses that left the state to return to Missouri. The bill's wording appeared to authorize a tax break for any business that moved to Missouri.

McCaherty said he plans to ask the House to reconsider the bill and re-open it for more amendments.