Business Startups "Putting the Pieces Together"

7 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 13 2011 Sep 13, 2011 Tuesday, September 13, 2011 12:12:00 PM CDT September 13, 2011 in News
By: Kristen James
loading

COLUMBIA - Local business owners and wannabe business tycoons traded ideas Monday at a conference on the MU campus.The "Putting the Pieces Together" conference focused on new initiatives and practices available to business owners.

Keith Politte, Manager of the Technology Testing Center at the Journalism School's Reynolds Journalism Institute, said Columbia is a hot market for startups.  He claims Mid-Missouri has a rich mix of high powered faculty, eager students, and international business professionals that encourage new businesses to thrive. Politte said attraction, retention, and growth are keys for entrepreneurs starting a business.

"The hope of the conference is to connect local resources to support entrepreneurial development," Politte said.

Members of REDI -- Regional Economic Development Inc., the Columbia Tech Network, and other business organizations presented research. Later, students and business owners exchanged ideas for future business projects.

Brynne and Bailye Stansberry attended the workshop. The two Columbia College students have created a fashion boot for women age 13 to 24, getting the attention of REDI and other business leaders. The sisters acquired a patent for the boots, and are in the process of finding ways to produce and distribute their product. The Stansberrys hope to sell their boots to Mid-Missouri markets."We want to keep it local," Bailye said. "We rather stay here then go to another state, or even over seas."

The workshop gave the Stansberrys and other future and current business owners an insight to a variety of entrepreneurial resources available.

More News

Grid
List

Judge's order means St. Louis clinic can continue performing abortions
Judge's order means St. Louis clinic can continue performing abortions
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge issued an order Friday ensuring the state's only abortion clinic can continue providing... More >>
8 minutes ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 1:53:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Three people arrested for shooting in Pulaski County
Three people arrested for shooting in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY - A man was shot Thursday morning in the 26000 block of Sherwood Lane, according to the Pulaski... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 11:31:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Man stabbed multiple times in Jefferson City
Man stabbed multiple times in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was stabbed multiple times in the 100 block of Marshall Street Thursday night, police said... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 10:35:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Katy Trail Ride canceled due to Missouri River flooding
Katy Trail Ride canceled due to Missouri River flooding
COLUMBIA - The Katy Trail Ride, originally scheduled to take place in mid-June, will be canceled because of the Missouri... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

12-year-old Kansas City boy shot while riding four-wheeler
12-year-old Kansas City boy shot while riding four-wheeler
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding four-wheelers with an... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 9:18:04 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

One person injured in Mexico neighborhood shots fired incident
One person injured in Mexico neighborhood shots fired incident
MEXICO - One child was hurt Thursday night after police said someone fired gunshots at a home on West Breckenridge... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 8:48:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

US measles cases reach highest number in nearly three decades, CDC says
US measles cases reach highest number in nearly three decades, CDC says
(CNN) - There have been 971 cases of measles reported in the United States this year, the US Centers for... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 8:36:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts meeting to connect police with community
Columbia hosts meeting to connect police with community
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia hosted the Police & Community Partnership Conversation Thursday night at the Daniel Boone Regional... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 11:04:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Glasgow prepares for historic flooding
Glasgow prepares for historic flooding
GLASGOW - Glasgow residents are preparing for potentially historic water levels for the Missouri River. The town resides right on... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:17:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Officials draft plan in case of Petersburg levee failure
Officials draft plan in case of Petersburg levee failure
FAYETTE - Flooding in Howard County has officials concerned about the levee in Petersburg. So far, the levee has held.... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in Continuous News

Long Branch Dam reaches record height, releases water
Long Branch Dam reaches record height, releases water
MACON - The Long Branch Dam in Macon County started to release the water on Thursday morning. The lake reached... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 7:57:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Eldon clean up continues, insurance stepping in
Eldon clean up continues, insurance stepping in
ELDON - While cleanup from last week's tornado is still on going, the next step for Eldon residents is getting... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 6:56:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Jefferson City store known as the "heart of art" starts on recovery
Jefferson City store known as the "heart of art" starts on recovery
JEFFERSON CITY - One of the co-owners of Avenue HQ - an arts center in Jefferson City - says the... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 2:40:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Missouri governor amassing campaign funds ahead of 2020
Missouri governor amassing campaign funds ahead of 2020
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson hasn't announced whether he will seek a full term in 2020,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:54:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Areas in Chariton County evacuating due to levee break
Areas in Chariton County evacuating due to levee break
CHARITON COUNTY - The Dean Lake area is under a voluntary evacuation due to a levee break in Chariton County.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:42:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Missouri judge has elected circuit clerk removed from office
Missouri judge has elected circuit clerk removed from office
TROY, Mo. (AP) — A growing feud has led a presiding circuit court judge in Missouri — accompanied by two... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 12:52:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

St. Louis circuit judge considering abortion clinic license case
St. Louis circuit judge considering abortion clinic license case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's only abortion clinic was in a regulatory standoff with the state Friday as a judge... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 12:25:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Mexico police investigate after students bring weapons to school
Mexico police investigate after students bring weapons to school
MEXICO - Police took two students into custody Thursday after they allegedly brought weapons to school. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 10:39:00 AM CDT May 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
2pm 79°
3pm 80°
4pm 81°
5pm 82°