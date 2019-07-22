Businesses Booming During "Family Weekend"

COLUMBIA- Employees of several downtown businesses Friday were prepared to see a business boom for this football weekend. MU's family weekend brings many parents to Columbia to visit their sons and daughters.

The MU bookstore was filled with a mixture of parents and students buying school items and apparel.

A Shakespeare's Pizza employee said family weekend is the second or third busiest weekend of the year next to homecoming. He said Shakespeare's usually sees more students this weekend than others because parents are willing to take their kids out.

Some downtown businesses said they do not bring on additional employees because their schedules for football weekends are already at capacity.

Michelle Froese from the Division of Student Affairs said Friday she expects 5,000 families to register for various activities throughout the weekend.

Parents weekend runs through Sunday.

A full, 6-page schedule of Parent's Weekend events can be found on the Office of Parent Relations website.