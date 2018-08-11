Businesses concerned with Ozark Riverways park closure

VAN BUREN, Mo. (AP) — Some business owners near Missouri's Ozark National Scenic Riverways are expressing concern about how the temporary closure of park sites and rivers after recent flooding could affect communities heavily relying on summer tourism.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the National Park Service released a statement in early May saying that the sites would be closed until employees and volunteers finished cleaning flood damage to buildings, camp sites and rivers.

People living in and near the towns along the rivers say visitors shouldn't stop coming to the area for recreation in the summer because of floods because the communities need the support of tourism.

A 2016 park service report says more than 1.2 million people visited the area and spent $54 million in nearby communities in 2015.