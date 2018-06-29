Businesses evacuated after dangerous gas leaks onto I70

WARRENTON (AP) - Ten businesses have been evacuated after two 1,000-gallon tanks that were filled with a dangerous gas fell off a farm truck in east-central Missouri.

KMOX-AM reports that a stretch of Interstate 70 around Warrenton also was shut down because anhydrous ammonia was leaking from the tanks. The colorless, pungent gas is highly irritating and can burn the eyes, nose and throat in even small amounts. The chemical is a common farm fertilizer.

Warrenton Fire Department Spokesman Scott Weir says the evacuated businesses are mainly gas stations and fast food restaurants.