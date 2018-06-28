Businesses Hope For A Better Economic Boom From Motorcycle Rally

COLUMBIA- The H.O.G. state rally is this weekend, just three weeks before about 20,000 bikers rode into Columbia. During the time of the bikers arrival many of Columbia's downtown businesses prepared for economic success, thinking that the large crowd would bring in high profits.

Carrie Gartner, Director of The District said they prepared as well. "We put together coupon sheets, maps, directions how to get to the district." Gartner said.

Few buisness saw great success.

Christina Kelley, Makes Scents owner, said she didn't see many biker in downtown and didn't think she saw an increase in her business during that week however once looking back at her number she saw that actually she did pretty well.

Others stores weren't so lucky.

Ruth Walker, Blue Stem owner, said she didn't see any bikers during the week the first group of bikers came into town. She had expected to see them, she prepared by displaying hand made Harley birds made by Joe Farmer using Harley motorcycle bikes gas tanks.

Stores say they hope to see more biker from the H.O.G. rally but won't expect to much.

However, rally organizers have reached out to few stores and buisnesses in the community to participate in certain events like the scavanger hunt.

Some owners are expecting more buisness this time around because the rally is taking place closer to downtown rather than at the boone county fair ground.