Businesses on Katy Trail Benefitting from Cooler Temperatures

ROCHEPORT - Businesses along the Katy Trail are feeling the effects of cooler temperatures this summer.

"It's unbelievable for August the fourth," said Larry Horning, owner of Trailside Cafe and Bike Shop. "Last weekend was the busiest the trail has been in three or four years."

Horning said it was difficult attracting business last year due to the heat.

"Last summer was the worst summer ever, it was too hot to bike," he said.

Horning makes most of his money from bike rentals and said the cooler weather has been phenomenal for his bike business.

"It's really picked up,"he said. "It's perfect bike weather."

Horning said that on 'really' busy days, several hundred to one-thousand people come through Rocheport on the trail.

"We thought we'd get on the trail and get some exercise today," said Robert Ferguson, visiting Rocheport from Troy.

Ferguson said current temperatures make exploring Missouri's trails much more enjoyable than temperatures this time last year.

"I love it," Ferguson said. "It's much, much better."

Horning said high bike traffic will continue so long as temperatures remain low.

"I've been biking pretty much all summer," said Miriam Barquero, biking from Columbia.

Barquero said while hotter temperatures didn't keep her from biking last year, current temperatures make her ride a little easier.