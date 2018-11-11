Businesses Pay for Rip-Offs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Seven southwest Missouri businesses will pay nearly $93,000 in restitution and fines to settle lawsuits over price gouging during January's ice storm. Attorney General Jay Nixon announced the settlements today. They cover four hotels, two gas stations and a hardware store in Springfield, Ozark, Buffalo and Joplin. Nixon said his office logged more than 400 complaints about gouging after the ice storm knocked out electricity to more than 330-thousand customers from Joplin to St. Louis. The settlements follow two others from February. Companies along or near the Interstate 44 corridor from Joplin to Saint Robert have been accused of charging inflated prices for hotel rooms, gasoline, kerosene and portable generators.