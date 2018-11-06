Businesses Prepare for Pay Hike

The Subway shop in downtown Columbia raised prices by about 25 cents per sandwich last week in anticipation of the minimum wage increase.

"You got to sacrifice for the people," said manager Jean Warford. "If you want higher minimum wage, we have got to pay for what it's going to cost."

Warford favors the wage hike, although she said it's not fair for all employees.

"A couple of my employees just got a raise to $6.25 and other one got a raise to $6.50," she explained. "So, the ones that are making $6.25, it is awsome for them because they are going to make another raise."

Next door at Lakota coffee shop, owner Skip Ducharme said he also will raise prices slightly on some items.

And at Harpo's bar and restaurant, workers who are paid the current minimum of $5.15 an hour are glad to make the new minimum of $6.50.

"It's a huge raise. It is like a dollar and change," said employee Ian Holtzman. "That is going to make a big difference at the end of the day."

However, some employers expect employees to work harder because of the pay hike.

"If I was making more money, I would feel like I was getting a little more expected out of me," said Warford.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations website has more information about the state's new minimum wage.