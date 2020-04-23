Businesses preparing for Cole County stay at home order to expire

JEFFERSON CITY - Businesses in Cole County are preparing for the county's stay-at-home order to expire this Saturday at 12:01 p.m. While they are eager to return to the norm, some are handling it differently than others.

Restaurants, bars and clubs in Cole County will be able to open for indoor dinning as long as there are 10 people or fewer.

One owner of a downtown Jefferson City bar said he is excited to bring life back to his bar, but also wants to be careful.

"We’re excited to move toward opening, but like everyone, we are cautious and don’t want to do anything that’s going to hurt our progress I think we’ve already made,” Bar Vino owner Matt Green said.

Green said he expects his business to do well once the county's stay-at-home order expires.

“I think if we open our doors and limit it to 10 people, we will be at capacity,” he said. “People are ready to get out and they love going out for the social aspects.”

Green said for the past few weeks his business has been operating like a "wine shop," but now people will be able to come in and enjoy themselves again. He said reduced capacity will work for his bar, but it may not for all businesses.

"For us, it makes sense to open for limited bar service," Green said. "It's easy to take care of 10 customers. I don't think for a lot of people it makes sense to open at a limited capacity."

The owners of Oscar's Diner in Jefferson City said they too are eager to have customers again, but for now they will take it slowly, and they plan to continue their carryout services.

In the meantime, they are brainstorming ways to keep their restaurant as clean as possible for when they can return to regular operations.

"We've always prided ourselves on being a very clean restaurant," Owner Lisa Mankin said. "We're getting hand sanitizer stands like they have in hospitals. We're wearing gloves and looking into using disposable menus."

Mankin said she has appreciated how much the community has looked out for Oscar's Diner and other businesses during this time. She said she is looking forward to seeing customers and staff again.

"We're excited to have our staff back because they're like family to us," she said. "And we're excited to see our customers again. It will feel good to have a routine again because every week has been a whole new phase."