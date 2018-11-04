Businesses Reach Out in Clinton

Clinton has a building inspector, but the town requires inspections only for new structures, not the 100-year-old building that housed the Elks Lodge.

Meanwhile, Clinton downtown businesses are trying to return to normal while trying to rebuild the area.

Alterations by Maureen has been in downtown Clinton for 15 years.

"Everybody knows everybody, one another, you know," said Maureen Wallace, the owner. "And the phone calls I've had, I mean they've just been wonderful."

But what happened Monday night was a life-altering experience.

"I immediately got in my car and came down," Wallace remembered. "And there was a young man that was helping that I know, and he says, 'Marueen, go home. There's nothing you can do, just go home, there's nothing left.'"

Wallace's business was on the second floor of the building which also housed the Elks Lodge. Now, the close-knit group of downtown businesses are helping her.

"There's been a lot of generous offers, from one business to the next, offering space, temporary relocation, storage space, whatever they need," explained Diane Hannah, executive director of Clinton Main Street, who added that the town may ask for federal help to rebuild downtown.

And Wallace is helping by creating 600 armbands for Tony Komer's funeral on Friday, when lodge members will wear them to honor their former exalted ruler.