COLUMBIA - After the pandemic canceled last year's event, Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration was back this summer.
"About three or four months ago we weren't sure if we'd be able to have an event. So, to be able to have an event and be successful, we've had a lot of people all day long," Director of Columbia Tourism Amy Schnyder said about this year's event.
The city of Columbia combined the Fire in the Sky event along with some of the Bicentennial Celebration. The city also included some COVID-19 preventative measures like hand-washing stations for those who attended.
Events throughout the day took place in Flat Branch Park. Vendors sold food and beverages and various bands played onstage throughout the day. There was also an area for kids to play in water fountains and bouncy houses.
The owner of Fresh Lemonade Co. said he was happy to be back selling lemonade after not being able to sell anything last year.
"Now, we're out here, there's a lot of people out here, we're able to run our business and it's just a lot of fun," owner Luke Kindle said.
Kindle said they were thankful for the extra foot traffic this year.
"It's been great. We've had a line all day long. There's been times where things die down, but it's just kept coming," Kindle said.
Ravi Barabote and his family recently moved to Columbia from Arkansas. He said Fire in the Sky was one of the first in-person events his family has been to in a while.
"This is great. I was looking for things to do on the Fourth of July. How perfect you guys didn't have anything last year and this is great to have it here and show something to my family, they've been enjoying," he said.
The fireworks display will be shown at American Legion Park starting at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
The park will be closed to the public, but the city recommends viewers watch from Nifong Park, Home Depot and the Hitt Street parking garage. The city said people should be able to view the show from one to two miles from the park.
The fireworks will also be live streamed on https://www.mshsaa.tv/.