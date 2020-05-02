Businesses to keep strong online presence after the pandemic

COLUMBIA - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina Barron, a beauty consultant in Columbia, would go to people's home to sell products.

However, as the virus has continued to spread across the nation, she changed how she does business to curb the virus transmission.

"Everything is virtual now, which is different," Barron said. "Now, I'm sending out samples instead of going to somebody's home."

She said the new business pattern is not only helping her to reach out to customers who she couldn't normally reach by car, it also gives her more time to be with her son.

"The virtual aspect is so easy," she said. "It's awesome because me staying home with Grayson is so much easier to be able to handle that."

Barron said the pandemic and the stay-at-home order have given her a new way to look at her business, and as she's succeeded in bringing part of her business completely online, she's decided to keep a strong presence there even after the pandemic is over.

"It will be different when the 'normal' is back to normal," she said. "I will do a lot more virtual than what I was doing before."