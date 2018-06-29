Bustamante Case Postponed Until January

COLE COUNTY - The 19th Judicial Circuit Court said Tuesday Alyssa Bustamante's murder trial will continue to January. The jury trial was originally scheduled for September 13, 2011. The delay allows time for evidence testing, which will not be completed for six weeks.

The pre-trial conference will be Janurary 9, 2012, and jury selection will begin January 10, 2012 in Springfield.