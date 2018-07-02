Bustamante Counsel Requests More Time to Endorse Witnesses

COLE COUNTY - Alyssa Bustamante's counsel has filed a motion for additional time to endorse state witnesses. The original deadline was on Monday, Bustamante's counsel contends that they need more time to verify state's listed witness. Presently, the state has listed Sgt. David Rice of the Missouri Highway Patrol as their only witness on Bustamante's indictment. Bustamante's counsel also stated that they would need more time to endorse other expert witnesses if the state chooses any experts. A decision on the extension has yet to be made.