Bustamante Seeks to Bar Statements

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Defense attorneys want a Missouri judge to block statements made by a teenage murder suspect from being used in her trial.

A motion seeking to suppress statements made by Alyssa Bustamante was released Friday by Cole County Circuit Court. The request was the subject of a closed-door hearing held this week.

The judge has not ruled yet on the motion.

Bustamante was 15 when she was charged in fall 2009 with slaying of 9-year-old Elizabeth Olten, a neighbor from a rural town just west of Jefferson City. She has pleaded not guilty and is to face

trial in June.

During a hearing in November 2009, a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer testified that Bustamante confessed to killing the girl and led them to her well-concealed body in a wooded area. You can view the court documents online.