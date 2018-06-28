Bustamante to Receive Sentence Wednesday

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, February 07 2012 Feb 7, 2012 Tuesday, February 07, 2012 8:19:00 PM CST February 07, 2012 in News
By: Meghann Mollerus and Jessica Smith
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce will sentence Alyssa Bustamante Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

Two full days of testimony ended Tuesday night with passionate closing arguments from prosecuting attorney Mark Richardson and defense attorney Charlie Moreland.

The prosecution repeatedly read gruesome entries from Bustamante's diary, assertively insisting Bustamante planned the murder, knew exactly what she was doing and "enjoyed" killing nine-year-old Elizabeth Olten in 2009. Meanwhile, Bustamante kept her eyes shut tightly. In one entry Richardson read to the court, Bustamante had written, "I'm going to murder someone."

Immediately, Karen Brooke, Bustamante's grandmother cried and ran out of the room sobbing. Bustamante broke down into tears--the first time she has expressed any sort of emotion in the two days of testimony. 

Then, Olten's grandmother yelled out, "I want Alyssa to get out of jail when Elizabeth gets out of the grave."

Moreland argued Bustamante was mentally ill, saying mental illness "causes disasters." He reminded the judge of Bustamante's suicide attempt in August 2007, just days before she was to start a new therapy program. Moreland again referenced Bustamante's age and referred to Bustamante's usage of Prozac, a drug defense witnesses testified has adverse side effects on young females.

"We can pretend that she wasn't 15 at the time, but she was," Moreland said.

Richardson argued that 15-year-olds know the difference between right and wrong and are fully aware of what they are doing. Richardson put pressure on Judge Joyce to punish Bustamante harshly. He said it was her responsibility to issue a fair sentence to ensure no one else "kills for the thrill" again.

Richardson requested a life in prison sentence for Bustamante, and a consecutive 71 years for armed criminal action. He requested 71 years for each year he said Bustamante stole from nine-year-old Olten, if she would have lived a full life.

The court heard powerful testimony from a defense witness, psychologist Rosalyn Schultz, who detailed her extensive psychological evaluation of Bustamante on Dec. 7, 2011. She told the judge Bustamante's past family history induced many risk factors that increased the severity of Bustamante's depression and ultimately caused the girl to kill nine-year-old Elizabeth Olten. She mentioned the inadequate parenting and neglect in Bustamante's life, fear of abandonment, exposure to domestic violence within her family and frequent self-inflicted cutting. She said Bustamante most likely had an undiagnosed personality disorder that caused Bustamante to dissociate with reality.

"When she cut, she felt no pain," Schultz recalled Bustmanate telling her.   

Prior to Schultz's testimony, the defense called up Bustamante's former high school counselor and nurse. Then, nurse Alyssa Neitzert presented pictures of 100+ cuts she had discovered on Bustamante's body during a physical evaluation. She said she never had seen someone with that many cuts from self-mutilation. One scar on her left arm read "Hate." Bustamante formerly told Neitzert these cuts were from the metal on a spiral notebook.

KOMU will provide live updates Wednesday morning, as they become available after the sentencing.

 

The sketch was provided by Jim Dyke of the Jefferson City News Tribune.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
8 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°