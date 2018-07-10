Bustamante Trial Continued Until September 13

COLE COUNTY - Alyssa Bustamante's trial has been continued and rescheduled to begin on September 13. The trial had been set to begin on June 1, but the defense asked for the continuance due to a variety of scheduling circumstances.

Charlie Moreland, an assigned attorney in the case, has had a case in Rolla (State v. Collings) delayed, which the defense claimed encroached on his ability to prepare for the Bustamante trial. Additionally, the defense's only guilt phase investigator took a position in the United States Marshall's office and they don't believe they will fill the position before June 1.

Bustamante has been charged with First Degree Murder in the death of her neighbor, 9-year-old Elizabeth Olten, in Cole County.