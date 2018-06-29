Busy Season For Charities

The need for charity donations around Christmas is always high and local charities have been impressed with this year's outcome. Used Christmas decorations and unwanted gifts are some of the common items that people contribute during this busy time.

"Normally throughout the year, we see anywhere from 85 to 150 donations a day. But around the holiday season, before and after, we see about a 25 to 35 percent increase in donations a day," said Goodwill's Patrick Fielder.

Goodwill Manager Johnnie Wright is happy to take all the donations and put them to use.

"Because of your generosity, not only during this holiday season, but throughout the entire year, you are helping so many people with jobs and vocational training and so many types of things that you guys don't see out front," Wright said.

One reason the end of the year is a popular time to donate is to take a last minute tax deduction. No matter the motivation, the charities are grateful for the help.