Butler ends hunger strike following Wolfe resignation

COLUMBIA - Student activist Jonathan Butler announced Monday morning he is ending his hunger strike following the resignation of UM System President Tim Wolfe.

Butler announced he was going on a hunger strike November 2; he promised to end the strike only if Wolfe resigned.

Wolfe's resignation came as a victory for the #ConcernedStudent1950 movement, which has been protesting the university administration's reaction to racist incidents on the MU campus. It had been calling for his resignation along with Butler.

Butler shared this tweet Monday:

MU's Legion of Black Collegians tweeted the #ConcernedStudent1950 movement is far from over:

The fight has just begun. We have more fighting to do and we will continue to fight #ConcernedStudent1950 — LBC (@MizzouLBC) November 9, 2015

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3qNL7AW9QoQ" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>