Butler Receives Unsung Hero Award

COLUMBIA -- Redshirt freshman golfer Michelle Butler was awarded the Student Union Programming Board's annual Unsung Hero Award on Friday. The award honors MU students who have not received recognition for their positive impact, hard work, innovation, dedication, perseverance and character.



Butler was one of five honorees this year, as she spent her freshman year at Mizzou overcoming personal and family health challenges while maintaining her schoolwork. Butler is majoring in biochemistry at Mizzou and has competed in all 10 of Missouri's golf tournaments this season. She has earned four top-30 finishes this season as well.



Upon her arrival at Mizzou last year, Butler suffered a wrist fracture that kept her out of the fall golf season. Unfortunately that winter she was also diagnosed with mononucleosis, which resulted in an atypical migraine that caused Butler to be temporarily paralyzed on the left side of her body.



She worked hard to recover from her own sickness only to find herself dealing with another struggle. Butler's mother was diagnosed with MS 20 years ago, but the conditioned worsened in recent years. Last May Butler took over the responsibility of Power of Attorney over her mother. While studying biochemistry, playing collegiate golf and living a thousand miles away from home, Butler also manages her mother's health care and her family's finances.



Butler and the Tigers are preparing for the 2013 SEC Championship in Birmingham, Ala. The tournament will begin on April 19 and continue until April 21.