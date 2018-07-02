Butterfly sculptures to mark anniversary of Joplin tornado

JOPLIN (AP) — Nearly two dozen butterfly sculptures will be on display throughout Joplin by next month in order to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the May 2011 tornado.

The Joplin Globe reported the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce sold the the sculptures and Forged Waterjet Fabrications created them. The chamber's vice president, Tonya Sprenkle, said the organization chose a butterfly as the symbol because it represents a metamorphosis, or rebirth, of the city.

The Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory's butterfly was pained by Jason Brookshire, whose grandmother, 75-year-old Ellen Jeanette Doyle, died in the tornado. Co-owner Kim Woodard said it was important to the staff to be part of the project as a way to honor the families the business served in the weeks after the tornado.